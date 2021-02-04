REGINA -- The Sobeys on Albert Street is closing its doors on Feb. 13. It will reopen as a FreshCo.

FreshCo is a company owned by Sobeys with a goal of providing more competitive prices.

In a statement to CTV News, Sobeys said “By opening a new FreshCo location we’ll be able to offer even more of our customers access to our discount shopping experience.”

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce said these types of changes are common in our economy and are basic supply and demand trends.

“As more and more retailers are competing with online it's like finding a different thing that will encourage people to come and shop locally which we think is very important,” John Hopkins, the Executive Director for Regina and District Chamber of Commerce said Thursday.

Many people in the area say they don’t really know anything about FreshCo, but if the deals are good, they say they’ll take advantage of them.

“I think it's good to have options, people like variety and options so I think it's a good thing,” Shama Joseph, Sobeys Shopper, said.

“I like the variety of grocery stores and if they can all make a living and accommodates the public then I'm all in favour of that,” Dean Gutheil, another Sobeys shopper added.

When it comes to shopping locally, Hopkins says it’s not always just the small retailers we need to support.

“It doesn't mean that you know don't shop at national brand because actually the people that work there are family, friends and neighbours as well.”

The store will undergo re-branding over the next few months and will open its doors this summer.