South Sask. community foundation looking to expand Truth and Reconciliation grant opportunities

The South Saskatchewan Community Foundation (SSCF) has announced they are looking to expand their grant opportunities for Indigenous programming.

“Legacy of Truth and Reconciliation” is an extension of their Truth and Reconciliation Legacy grant funding initiative. The new legacy extension is being created with the hopes of accepting more grants for many years to come.

The foundation is hoping to establish $7 million dollars for the legacy fund, which will allow them to give back $350,000 to charities every year onwards.

The Truth and Reconciliation fund was launched as a grant opportunity in 2022 and since then, the foundation has seen over $2.16 million requested through 108 applications.

Since 2022, the organization has funded 57 grants worth $546,500. There were many more grants that were denied due to a limit of funds.

“We received 108 applications, not 57. So half of those went unfunded to the amount over $1 million. We know the $546,000 only covered about a quarter,” said Donna Ziegler, the executive director of SSCF.

An Indigenous-led group of advisors have overseen the decision making and purpose of the fund.

Ziegler said the advisory group had to make many hard decisions on what was eventually funded. She hopes this is one day a thing of the past.

Bula Ghoush, the chairperson of SSCF, said the fund is a positive step towards a united and better country.

“Where we are going to go as a country will be determined by how much we are ready to invest in the truth and reconciliation. Bringing everyone together for a successful country,” Ghoush said.

Several places in the province have benefited from grants, including Chinook School Division, the Town of Lumsden, the Ranbow Youth Centre, and East End Arts.