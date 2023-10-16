Speeder on Regina's Lewvan Drive faces $1,100 ticket

Regina police say a driver was ticketed $1,112 after being clocked travelling 148 km/h in a 70 zone on Lewvan Drive at 13th Avenue.

According to a post on X by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the driver's vehicle was also impounded for a week.

Police said the high price of the ticket is for driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“There’s no excuse for speeds like that,” police said in the post.