Spray pads opening over long weekend in Regina
Families hoping to get out and enjoy the sunshine this May long weekend can enjoy Regina spray pads, off-leash dog parks, and outdoor parks.
Most of the city’s outdoor spray pads will open on Saturday, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September, according to a release from the City of Regina.
Regina has eight seasonal off-leash dog parks at outdoor boarded rinks, which will also operate from May until September.
Tennis and pickleball courts can be booked in advance or used on a first-come first-serve basis, and basketball courts are first-come first-serve only, the release said.
Outdoor pools are set to open in June, as well as the new Wascana Park spray pad.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: This is a strange place for Alberta conservative supporters to be
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Saskatoon's NHL Dream: A remarkable journey that came within inches of glory
It was a dream that came tantalizingly close to reality. Like thousands of players who reached for the stars, Saskatoon was within arm's reach of the NHL.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
Winnipeg
-
Crown suggests medical exams done for sexual purpose in doctor's sex assault trial
Crown prosecutors questioned a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault, suggesting he was aroused while conducting an exam on a female patient – one of many exams they allege were done for his own sexual gratification.
-
Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store
Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.
-
The two Manitoba school divisions that saw the biggest rises in enrolment
Superintendents from the Manitoba school divisions that saw the largest rises in enrolment last year attribute their growth to students returning from pandemic homeschooling and immigration.
Calgary
-
Passenger in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer released on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer will be released to a halfway house after being granted day parole.
-
Fact checking the Alberta Leaders' Debate
Experts say Thursday's Leaders' Debate didn't produce any knockout punches -- but it does warrant a replay.
-
Cigarette suspected of sparking southwest Calgary grass fire
A cigarette is suspected to have sparked a grass fire in southwest Calgary Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Chinatown reflects on safety in the community on anniversary of homicides
Members of Edmonton's Chinatown community gathered Friday to mark a year since two locals were killed on the same day in random acts of violence.
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton on Friday.
-
Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Ottawa
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
-
St. Monica Catholic School rebuilding stronger after derecho storm
Nearly one year after the derecho storm tore through Nepean’s Pine Glen neighbourhood, staff at St. Monica Catholic School says they are building back together.
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
Vancouver
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Long weekend travel sees few delays, ICBC warns drivers to slow down
Ferry passengers were pleasantly surprised that there was no traffic along the causeway in Tsawwassen.
-
Vancouver shoe memorial for residential school children removed from art gallery steps
Most of a memorial created by an artist to honour children who died in residential school has been removed from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery just days before the two-year anniversary of its installation.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspects arrested after 'world's largest burl' damaged in suspicious fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties have arrested two suspects after a roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island was damaged in a suspicious fire Wednesday night.
-
Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
-
1 dead after Port Alberni structure fire
One person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night. Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim impact statements heard in Renee Sweeney murder case
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Night mayor? Maybe not. But, downtown Kitchener businesses have ideas to boost city nightlife
A newly created so-called ‘night mayor’ position in Ottawa meant to boost nightlife in the capital is generating discussion for businesses in downtown Kitchener, looking to shed the label of a core that closes after 10 p.m.