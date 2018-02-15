

CTV Regina





St. Dominic School received some special recognition on Thursday morning.

The school was given a plaque for raising more than $10,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

The fundraiser started out as a recycling challenge for about 250 students. It turned into a year-long project focused on reaching a much bigger goal.

Students hosted 18 fundraisers, including spirit day events and basket raffles.

The Jim Pattision Children’s Hospital is 75 per cent complete.