St. Dominic School recognized for raising $10,000 for Children’s Hospital
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:08PM CST
St. Dominic School received some special recognition on Thursday morning.
The school was given a plaque for raising more than $10,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.
The fundraiser started out as a recycling challenge for about 250 students. It turned into a year-long project focused on reaching a much bigger goal.
Students hosted 18 fundraisers, including spirit day events and basket raffles.
The Jim Pattision Children’s Hospital is 75 per cent complete.