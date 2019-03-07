

CTV Regina





The guest lineup for the 2019 Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo in Regina includes LeVar Burton, best known for his role as Geordi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Burton is also known for his role in the miniseries "Roots" and his work hosting PBS’s long-running children’s program "Reading Rainbow"

Other guests announced for the show include Adrian Paul, who played Duncan MacLeod in "Highlander: The Series" and television actress Laura Vandervoort, who had roles in shows like "Smallville," "V" and "Bitten."

The expo runs from May 4 to 5 at Regina’s International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.