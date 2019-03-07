'Star Trek' actor LeVar Burton coming to Regina
In this Sept. 14, 2016 file photo, actor, director LeVar Burton smiles as he takes his seat in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 11:06AM CST
The guest lineup for the 2019 Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo in Regina includes LeVar Burton, best known for his role as Geordi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Burton is also known for his role in the miniseries "Roots" and his work hosting PBS’s long-running children’s program "Reading Rainbow"
Other guests announced for the show include Adrian Paul, who played Duncan MacLeod in "Highlander: The Series" and television actress Laura Vandervoort, who had roles in shows like "Smallville," "V" and "Bitten."
The expo runs from May 4 to 5 at Regina’s International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.