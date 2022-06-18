STARS called to water rescue on Buffalo Pound Lake: Bethune fire department

The Bethune and District Volunteer Fire Department (BFD) and STARS were on scene for a “water rescue assist,” on Buffalo Pound Lake, according to a Friday evening tweet.

BFD is on scene of a water rescue assist / stars landing at Buffalo Pound Lake. — Bethune Fire Dept. (@BethuneFire) June 18, 2022

In an email to CTV News, STARS said a helicopter and crew were dispatched to the scene, but didn’t transport a patient as it wasn’t "medically required."

The Bethune and District Fire Department confirmed to CTV News that STARS did land at the scene.

However the organization could not provide further detail at the time.

Buffalo Pound Lake is approximately 85 km northwest of Regina.

This is a developing story with more details to come …