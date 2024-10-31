Staying safe while staying spooky: Trick-or-treating tips from the Regina Police Service

Halloween has arrived, which means the streets of Regina will soon be filled with ghouls, ghosts and other scary creatures.

To make sure everyone who is planning to trick-or-treat stays safe, the Regina Police Service (RPS) has offered some tips before kids head out.

RPS recommends trick-or-treaters add bright elements to their costumes by using reflective tape or carrying a flashlight. Kids are also advised to stay in familiar neighbourhoods and make a pre-planned route to share with a parent or guardian before they start.

As cars may not be able to see kids in the dark, RPS advises people to walk on the sidewalks, stay on well-lit streets, and cross the street at designated crosswalks.

RPS also advises trick-or-treaters to only go to homes with their outdoor lights on.

Home and property owners are also advised to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, as Halloween can also bring out people who may be looking to cause trouble and mischief.

RPS advises homeowners to lock their doors on detached garages and sheds, lock vehicles, and make sure garage door openers are not inside vehicles.

If not home, RPS said homeowners should set their alarms or motion activated lights.

If any resident sees suspicious activity or someone in trouble, they are asked to contact police.