

CTV Regina





Police are looking for at least one suspect after a string of shootings on Saturday night and Sunday morning sent one man to hospital, and damaged multiple residences.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rae St after reports of a firearm incident in a residence around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police cordoned off the area near the residence and determined no one had been injured. Officers began a search for the suspect who is known to the victim.

Later around 9:25 p.m., a residence in the 700 block of Garnet St. was shot at from a silver vehicle. People were inside at the time but no one was injured.

A few hours later around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police received another report of a shooting outside a business in the 2100 block of Broad St. An injured man was taken to hospital and is being treated with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this incident has not been identified or located, according to police.

Shortly after, police were called back to the 700 block of Garnet St. around 1:30 a.m. Officers found two residences with gunshot damage, which were different from the residence that was reportedly shot earlier on that street.

These residences were empty at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about these incidents is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.