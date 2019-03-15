Students walk out of class to demand climate change action
Regina students gathered in front of the Legislative Building for a rally to demand action in response to climate change on Friday. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 5:03PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 5:05PM CST
Hundreds of Regina students joined thousands from around the world to demand action in response to climate change.
The students protested during a rally at the Legislative Building on Friday.
The protests were inspired by a student from Sweden, 15, who started the movement to rally against a lack of action on climate change.
She inspired a global movement with students from over 50 countries taking part in rallies Friday.
“If nobody listens, we don’t have a future really,” said Teal Clarke, a grade one student from Regina.
“If we all do our part, we will make a difference,” said Rowan Clarke, another grade one student.
This is Regina’s first student-led climate change rally to date.