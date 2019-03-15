

CTV Regina





Hundreds of Regina students joined thousands from around the world to demand action in response to climate change.

The students protested during a rally at the Legislative Building on Friday.

The protests were inspired by a student from Sweden, 15, who started the movement to rally against a lack of action on climate change.

She inspired a global movement with students from over 50 countries taking part in rallies Friday.

“If nobody listens, we don’t have a future really,” said Teal Clarke, a grade one student from Regina.

“If we all do our part, we will make a difference,” said Rowan Clarke, another grade one student.

This is Regina’s first student-led climate change rally to date.