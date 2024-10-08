Suspect arrested after allegedly vandalizing car, setting picnic table on fire: Regina police

A man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening and vandalizing a business in north Regina late last week.

Regina police officers were dispatched to Hesse Bay for a 911 call check just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Following their arrival, the business owner who had called 911 told officers that his vehicle and other property had been vandalized earlier in the day.

The owner claimed the suspect had stopped by his business twice. The first time, the suspect entered the business, made threats against the owner and demanded merchandise from the store.

The second time, the suspect allegedly vandalized the owner’s vehicle and set a nearby picnic table outside the business on fire.

He proceeded to flee the area.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect. He was arrested and charged on Oct. 5.

The 42-year-old was charged with uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, arson causing damage to property and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused made his first appearance on his charges on Oct. 7.