Police are looking for a stolen car after suspects damaged an auto showroom on Winnipeg Street on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a dealership in the 600 block of Winnipeg Street around 4:15 a.m. According to police, there was extensive damage to the dealership's showroom. They believe the suspect drove the car through the locked doors from inside the dealership.

Police say the missing vehicle is a 2018 Subaru BRZ.

The owners of the dealership have secured the property and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.