The Swift Current Broncos have announced Dean Brockman will be the team’s new head coach and director of hockey operations.

Brockman spent the last four years with the Saskatoon Blades — and was the team's head coach for the past two seasons.

Brockman also spent 17 seasons with the Humboldt Broncos. He joined the team in 1997 and took over as head coach in 2004.

“I’m very happy to be given this opportunity and be a part of this historic franchise,” said Brockman. “Being from Saskatchewan, I am familiar with the community and how much the Swift Current Broncos mean to the greater southwest. It’s a huge reason why I am ecstatic to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Brockman grew up in St. Benedict, Sask. on a family farm 48 kilometres northwest of Humboldt.

“The Broncos Personnel Committee was impressed with Dean’s ability to build and to maintain relationships with players, parents, staff and community while at the same time getting the best out of his team,” said Swift Current Broncos board chair Trent McCleary. “We are looking forward to working with and getting to know Coach Brockman while we defend the WHL championship and Ed Chynoweth Cup.”

The Broncos won the WHL championship for the first time in 25 years and were eliminated from the Memorial Cup in the round robin to end the 2017-18 season.