Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.

In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift Current” or “Swiftie Current” were just some of the ideas floated by the community of 18,000 located in southwest Saskatchewan.

If the singer-songwriter were to make her return to Saskatchewan, Deputy Mayor Ryan Switzer says the city would make good on its promise and change its name for the duration of her visit.

“We believe this small act, in unison with the enthusiasm from other cities and towns, can create an unforgettable invitation for Taylor Swift,” Switzer said in the announcement.

“We want to remind her of the love and admiration she has in Saskatchewan and entice her to come back.”

The city said it is challenging other municipalities to join the #BacktoSaskatch movement and add their unique flair to the idea.

“We’re calling on everyone from Moose Jaw, Estevan, and Saskatoon, to Eston, Prince Albert, and Moosomin to participate,” Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said in the news release.

“Let’s show Taylor Swift how much she means to our province.”

The city referred to a 2009 tweet from Swift – where she stated she’d like to shorten the province’s name to “Saskatch.”

“She’s known for surprising her fans whether it be a birthday party or a wedding, so there’s a chance if we work together she could surprise Saskatchewan too,” the release read.

The grassroots movement comes after fans across Canada voiced their disapproval due to the lack of Canadian stops in Swift’s Eras Tour.

Following the uproar, six dates in Toronto and an additional three in Vancouver were announced late last year.

Swift has previously visited Saskatchewan a total of four times.

In 2008, she performed in Saskatoon. A year later, she was featured in performances in both Regina and Craven.

Her latest appearance was in 2012, when she attended the Canadian Country Music Association Awards hosted in Saskatoon.

Swift Current is not the first city to attempt flattery on the pop star. Multiple U.S. cities have temporarily changed their names to reflect the coming arrival of the performer, according to Forbes.

Glendale, Ariz. became “Swift City” after being chosen as the first stop of the Eras Tour.

Hillsborough County in Florida temporarily became “Swiftsborough.”

Arlington, Texas truly pulled out all the stops. The city temporarily renamed a street “Taylor Swift Way,” offered the artist a key to the city, named the weekend of Swift’s visit to “Taylor Swift Weekend” and lit up its city hall red in reference to one of Swift’s albums.

Whether Swift will see the pleas of her potential namesake – and choose to make a stop in Saskatchewan – remains to be seen.