Regina

    • Team McEwen takes 2024 SaskTel Tankard

    From left to right: Coach Brent Laing, Lead Daniel Marsh, Second Kevin Marsh, Third Colton Flasch and Skip Mike McEwen at the 2024 SaskTel Tankard in Saskatoon. (Courtesy: X/CurlSask) From left to right: Coach Brent Laing, Lead Daniel Marsh, Second Kevin Marsh, Third Colton Flasch and Skip Mike McEwen at the 2024 SaskTel Tankard in Saskatoon. (Courtesy: X/CurlSask)
    Team McEwan took the final of the SaskTel Tankard 7-3 against fellow Saskatoon-based Team Kleiter – securing its place at the 2024 Montana's Brier.

    Team McEwan, based out of Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club, was firmly in control over the course of the Sunday afternoon match — scoring a total of five unanswered points until Team Kleiter responded with a single stone in the fourth end.

    Tides appeared to be slightly shifting in the seventh end, with Team Kleiter scoring two, bringing the match to within three.

    However, with a blank end in the eighth — a single score from Team McEwan in the ninth finished the contest.

    The team, consisting of McEwan as skip, third Colton Flasch, second Kevin Marsh, and lead Daniel Marsh was undefeated at the Tankard, winning seven in a row.

    McEwan himself has qualified for eight Briers. However, 2024 will mark his first representing Saskatchewan.

    The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs from March 1 to March 10 at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

