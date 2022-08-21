Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games

Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.

The 17-year-old basketball and volleyball player will lead the team into the closing ceremony of the annual summer sports event. Team Sask. consists of 250 athletes, coaches, managers, support and mission staff.

Reider is the captain and point guard of Team Saskatchewan’s basketball squad as well as a setter for the volleyball contingent.

Reider and the rest of the basketball team received a silver medal in the first week of competition, coming up 11 points short of the gold medal during the final match against Alberta.

Reider and the rest of Team Sask's basketball squad captured the silver medal for woman's basketball on Aug 13. 2022. (Credit: Michael Scraper)

This was followed by a fourth place finish just shy of the bronze medal during the women's volleyball finals against B.C. on Sunday.

In total, Team Sask. recorded 32 medals at the end of the two week athletic contest. They consisted of three gold (men’s volleyball, 400m hurdles female, 5,000m female), 13 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Saskatchewan ranks seventh among the participating provinces and territories.

The closing ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.