Team Sask. wins first game in Championship Pool at Tournament of Hearts
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:50AM CST Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:33PM CST
Team Saskatchewan skip, Robyn Silvernagle speaks with her teammates during draw 14 against team Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan won their first game in the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Robyn Silvernagle's rink beat P.E.I. by a score of 8-7 in their first draw of the Championship Pool.
The team advanced to the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after a tie breaker win on Thursday morning, beating New Brunswick 9-7 in an extra end.
Saskatchewan has one more game to play Team Wildcard on Thursday evening.