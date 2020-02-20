MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan won their first game in the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle's rink beat P.E.I. by a score of 8-7 in their first draw of the Championship Pool.

The team advanced to the Championship Pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after a tie breaker win on Thursday morning, beating New Brunswick 9-7 in an extra end.

Saskatchewan has one more game to play Team Wildcard on Thursday evening.