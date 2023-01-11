The Sociable: Carriage used by royals now for sale in Sask.

A carriage in southern Saskatchewan has hit the market, and has carried some famous royal members.

Built by Stocken and Storey in England, the vis-à-vis called “The Sociable” was a notable carriage made in England during the late 1800’s.

A family living in Coronach, Sask. had the carriage imported to Canada in 1966. The carriage was transported by ship to Canada and then transported by train to Coronach before being reassembled.

The carriage was owned by the Siggelkow family, who now reside in different cities across Canada.

According to the family, The Sociable carried members of the royal family and lieutenant governors until it was retired in 2007.

“I remember Robert Stanfield, George Reed, and Prince Phillip of course,” Harry Siggelkow explained.

The Sociable carried members of the royal family and lieutenant governors until it was retired in 2007. (Luke Simard / CTV News)

“Many dignitaries rode in this carriage, it is a carriage [of] elegance, and it is sleek, smooth. The springs are huge and when you ride in that carriage you will take it is not a bumpy at all,” said Maxine Wild.

Prince Phillip opened the Canadian Western Agribition in 1977 in Regina, entering Evraz Place in The Sociable owned by Wild’s parents.

Her father was one of the footmen driving the carriage.

Wild recalls her mother telling the story of pushing through security to have Prince Phillip sign her guest book.

“Anyone who rides in my carriage has to sign my guestbook and that is my carriage,” Wild recalled her mother saying.

“She busted through security, curtsy to the prince and asked him to kindly sign her guestbook and it took a whole page in the guest book.”

The experience led the couple to being invited to a royal dinner in Edmonton a few short years later during the Commonwealth Games.

According to the family, the carriage is also rumoured to be from Blenheim Palace, the home of Winston Churchill.

The landau carriage on display at Regina’s Government House has been thought of to be the only the carriage used for royal visitors to the province.

“To know that there was another one that they used occasionally, I'm excited,” Chad Debert, assistant manager of exhibits and collections at the Government House said. “It adds to the story of not only elected governors, but our story here at government house as well.”

Before being officially retired, the carriage was used for weddings and local parades, including the RCMP musical ride.

Since retirement, the carriage has sat in Coronach and family members are hoping they can place it in a home where it will be well cared for.

“We don't have any use and we don't want to see it just sit and deteriorate,” Wild said.

“It has a lot of history and I would like to make it an event to discover more about it.”