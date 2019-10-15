ROSETOWN, SASK. - It's being dubbed the most Canadian moment ever, a mountie and a cowboy going through a Tim Hortons drive thru on horseback. It happened in Rosetown, Sask. over the weekend.

Judy White Claffey was there to capture the moment on camera. She says her husband and local cowboy, John Claffey, and Sgt. Jason Waldner of the RCMP led the annual Rosetown Harvest Family Festival parade on Saturday.

Afterwards, they rode through the Tim Hortons drive through to get a hot chocolate and black coffee to warm up. White Claffey says it was the officer’s treat.

“They drew quite a crowd, both at the parade and at Timmies,” said White Claffey.

One of the videos she posted to Facebook has been viewed over 3,800 times.

Facebook user Mark Baerg also captured the moment on camera, calling it “the absolute most Canadian moment of all time.”

Baerg said he came across the duo while stopping for a coffee in Rosetown from the highway.

Since being posted on Saturday, his image has been shared more than 17,000 times.

With files from CTV Saskatoon