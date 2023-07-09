The Vagina Monologues delivers powerful message in Regina

The Vagina Monologues, a play created in 1996 by Eva Ensler and performed across the world is here in Regina on Sunday.

The show has a very specific goal, to end violence against women.

“Well, we do that by performing these amazing monologues and you know setting that stage and that awareness and making people cry, but it’s very empowering,” the show’s emcee, Lindi Edge said.

The show tells the stories of women across the globe and their experiences with gender-based violence.

For actor Kerry Benjoe, it’s a cause that hits particularly close to home.

“I am an amputee because of domestic violence. I wear my scars in public I can’t hide it, you know there are so many ladies out there that have experiences and the public doesn’t see them. I unfortunately can’t hide it” Benjoe said.

While the show relays an important message to the audience, it is also an experience the women in the cast find pride in

“That very first moment I stepped out on the stage and showed people what I look like. I think that was very powerful for me and empowered me and it gave me more confidence than I would’ve thought I had,” Benjoe said.

This year’s production beneficiary is the Indigenous Youth Fashion Camp.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Conexus Arts Centre.