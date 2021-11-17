These 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders have been nominated for the CFL Awards
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo looks for a receiver during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Regina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced six nominees for the CFL Awards.
The nominees are listed below:
Most Outstanding Player
- Cody Fajardo, quarterback
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
- Loucheiz Purifoy, defensive back
Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player
- Brett Lauther, kicker
Most Outstanding Canadian
- Micah Teitz, linebacker
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
- Dan Clark, offensive lineman
Most Outstanding Rookie
- Kian Schaffer-Baker, wide receiver
The CFL Awards take place during the Grey Cup Festival, this year on Dec. 10 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.
More details to come…