These 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders have been nominated for the CFL Awards

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced six nominees for the CFL Awards.

The nominees are listed below:

Most Outstanding Player

Cody Fajardo, quarterback

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Loucheiz Purifoy, defensive back

Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player

Brett Lauther, kicker

Most Outstanding Canadian

Micah Teitz, linebacker

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Dan Clark, offensive lineman

Most Outstanding Rookie

Kian Schaffer-Baker, wide receiver

The CFL Awards take place during the Grey Cup Festival, this year on Dec. 10 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

