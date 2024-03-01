These are the curlers with Saskatchewan ties in this year's Brier

Team Saskatchewan might be the home team, but they’re not the only team with connections to the host province at this year’s Montana’s Brier.

Here’s a look at all the players with Saskatchewan ties competing at the Brandt Centre March 1 to 10.

Ben Hebert – Team Alberta – Bottcher

Originally from Regina, Ben Hebert has been curling for Alberta-based rinks since the 2006-2007 season.

Prior to that, he appeared in back-to-back Briers as the lead for a Pat Simmons-led Saskatchewan rink.

Hebert spent 16 seasons as the lead for teams skipped by a man named Kevin (first Martin, then Koe) before his current role as the lead for Brendan Bottcher’s Alberta rink.

During his illustrious career on the pebbled ice, Hebert has collected several major accolades including an Olympic gold medal in 2010, five Brier wins, and two world championships.

Catlin Schneider – Team British Columbia

Another prodigal son of Saskatchewan is Catlin Schneider, who enters the 2024 draw as the skip for Team British Columbia.

Born in Regina, Schneider’s homecoming marks his fourth Brier appearance.

Schneider’s last Brier appearance was in 2022 as a member of Colton Flasch’s Saskatchewan rink, where he finished fourth. His best finish to date came in 2020 as part of Matt Dunstone’s team, when he had to settle for a bronze medal after losses to Bottcher and eventual champion Brad Gushue.

Following that season, Schneider was replaced by Kirk Muyres.

Matt Dunstone* - Team Manitoba – Dunstone

Despite not actually being from Saskatchewan, Matt Dunstone is a familiar face for curling fans in the province, having worn the green jacket at four previous Briers.

For three of those appearances, Dunstone served as the skip for Team Saskatchewan before disbanding after the 2022 season.

Dunstone then returned to his home province of Manitoba for last year’s curling season, finishing in second place at the 2023 Brier, his best finish to date.

Evan Latos – Team Yukon

Saskatoon curler Evan Latos is entering his third Brier as a member of Team Yukon.

A job opportunity took Latos to the territory three years ago, where he joined a local rink skipped by Thomas Scoffin. He’s since returned to Saskatchewan, but is able to play as the team’s only out-of-province, or in this case, out-of-territory player.

Team Saskatchewan

Mike McEwen – Team Saskatchewan

In a similar situation to Matt Dunstone, Manitoba product Mike McEwen will lead Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Brier.

The veteran is appearing in his ninth overall Brier, but his first representing Saskatchewan. His team was undefeated at last month’s SaskTel Tankard in Saskatoon.

Colton Flasch – Team Saskatchewan

Backing up McEwen at third is former Team Saskatchewan skip Colton Flasch.

Born in Saskatoon, Flasch won the 2019 Brier in McEwen’s hometown of Brandon as the second on Kevin Koe’s Alberta rink. The same year, the

Flasch’s best Brier finish while wearing a green jacket came in 2015, where Steve Laycock and his squad won bronze in Calgary.

Kevin Marsh – Team Saskatchewan

Kevin Marsh is Team Saskatchewan’s second and vice skip in 2024, having appeared in two previous Briers.

Originally from Saskatoon, Marsh has curled under several Saskatchewan rinks previously, making the Brier as a member of teams skipped by Kirk Muyres in 2019 and Colton Flasch in 2022, but he has yet to record a podium finish at a Brier.

Daniel Marsh – Team Saskatchewan

Twin brother of Kevin, Daniel Marsh has appeared alongside his brother at the 2019 and 2022 Briers, making 2024 his fourth appearance.

This season, he’s the lead for Team Saskatchewan.

The Marsh brothers curl out of the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon, along with the rest of McEwen’s rink.

Pat Simmons – Team Saskatchewan

Serving as the alternate for McEwen’s rink, Pat Simmons has been a longtime fixture of curling teams across the prairies, appearing in 10 previous Briers.

Simmons is a two-time Brier champion, winning back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, once as a member of Koe’s rink, then again as the skip of his own Alberta team.

Brent Laing – Team Saskatchewan

Brent Laing may not be from Saskatchewan, but as the team’s coach, his expertise could be key in Saskatchewan’s hunt for its first Brier win since 1980.

Laing is a three-time Brier champion, one of those wins coming in Saskatoon in 2012. He was also a runner-up in the 2006 Brier, held in Regina.

The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs March 1 to 10 at the Brandt Centre in Regina, marking the city’s sixth time hosting the event.