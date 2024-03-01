These are the curlers with Saskatchewan ties in this year's Brier
Team Saskatchewan might be the home team, but they’re not the only team with connections to the host province at this year’s Montana’s Brier.
Here’s a look at all the players with Saskatchewan ties competing at the Brandt Centre March 1 to 10.
Ben Hebert – Team Alberta – Bottcher
Originally from Regina, Ben Hebert has been curling for Alberta-based rinks since the 2006-2007 season.
Prior to that, he appeared in back-to-back Briers as the lead for a Pat Simmons-led Saskatchewan rink.
Hebert spent 16 seasons as the lead for teams skipped by a man named Kevin (first Martin, then Koe) before his current role as the lead for Brendan Bottcher’s Alberta rink.
During his illustrious career on the pebbled ice, Hebert has collected several major accolades including an Olympic gold medal in 2010, five Brier wins, and two world championships.
Catlin Schneider – Team British Columbia
Another prodigal son of Saskatchewan is Catlin Schneider, who enters the 2024 draw as the skip for Team British Columbia.
Born in Regina, Schneider’s homecoming marks his fourth Brier appearance.
Schneider’s last Brier appearance was in 2022 as a member of Colton Flasch’s Saskatchewan rink, where he finished fourth. His best finish to date came in 2020 as part of Matt Dunstone’s team, when he had to settle for a bronze medal after losses to Bottcher and eventual champion Brad Gushue.
Following that season, Schneider was replaced by Kirk Muyres.
Matt Dunstone* - Team Manitoba – Dunstone
Despite not actually being from Saskatchewan, Matt Dunstone is a familiar face for curling fans in the province, having worn the green jacket at four previous Briers.
For three of those appearances, Dunstone served as the skip for Team Saskatchewan before disbanding after the 2022 season.
Dunstone then returned to his home province of Manitoba for last year’s curling season, finishing in second place at the 2023 Brier, his best finish to date.
Evan Latos – Team Yukon
Saskatoon curler Evan Latos is entering his third Brier as a member of Team Yukon.
A job opportunity took Latos to the territory three years ago, where he joined a local rink skipped by Thomas Scoffin. He’s since returned to Saskatchewan, but is able to play as the team’s only out-of-province, or in this case, out-of-territory player.
Team Saskatchewan
Mike McEwen – Team Saskatchewan
In a similar situation to Matt Dunstone, Manitoba product Mike McEwen will lead Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Brier.
The veteran is appearing in his ninth overall Brier, but his first representing Saskatchewan. His team was undefeated at last month’s SaskTel Tankard in Saskatoon.
Colton Flasch – Team Saskatchewan
Backing up McEwen at third is former Team Saskatchewan skip Colton Flasch.
Born in Saskatoon, Flasch won the 2019 Brier in McEwen’s hometown of Brandon as the second on Kevin Koe’s Alberta rink. The same year, the
Flasch’s best Brier finish while wearing a green jacket came in 2015, where Steve Laycock and his squad won bronze in Calgary.
Kevin Marsh – Team Saskatchewan
Kevin Marsh is Team Saskatchewan’s second and vice skip in 2024, having appeared in two previous Briers.
Originally from Saskatoon, Marsh has curled under several Saskatchewan rinks previously, making the Brier as a member of teams skipped by Kirk Muyres in 2019 and Colton Flasch in 2022, but he has yet to record a podium finish at a Brier.
Daniel Marsh – Team Saskatchewan
Twin brother of Kevin, Daniel Marsh has appeared alongside his brother at the 2019 and 2022 Briers, making 2024 his fourth appearance.
This season, he’s the lead for Team Saskatchewan.
The Marsh brothers curl out of the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon, along with the rest of McEwen’s rink.
Pat Simmons – Team Saskatchewan
Serving as the alternate for McEwen’s rink, Pat Simmons has been a longtime fixture of curling teams across the prairies, appearing in 10 previous Briers.
Simmons is a two-time Brier champion, winning back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, once as a member of Koe’s rink, then again as the skip of his own Alberta team.
Brent Laing – Team Saskatchewan
Brent Laing may not be from Saskatchewan, but as the team’s coach, his expertise could be key in Saskatchewan’s hunt for its first Brier win since 1980.
Laing is a three-time Brier champion, one of those wins coming in Saskatoon in 2012. He was also a runner-up in the 2006 Brier, held in Regina.
The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs March 1 to 10 at the Brandt Centre in Regina, marking the city’s sixth time hosting the event.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Family was incredibly important to him': Mulroney's photographer reflects on former PM
Brian Mulroney's official photographer says his best memories were with the former prime minister's family.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours
Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Woman, 26, killed in crash near Bowden, Alta.: RCMP
A woman was killed in a crash west of Bowden, Alta., on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government mothballing south Edmonton hospital 'senseless': health advocates
Alberta's budget doesn't even come close to addressing residents' health-care needs now or in the future, workers and advocates said Friday. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the province's capital city, they say.
-
Affordability measures won't make student life more affordable, says U of A student union
Edmonton university students say this year's provincial budget doesn't do enough to address the affordability crisis they are facing.
-
Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design
The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.
Toronto
-
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
-
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Ottawa
-
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended after 8 workers report feeling sick
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit warning public about drug poisoning, citing 50 per cent increase since Feb. 24
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) is alerting the public, after they saw a 50 per cent increase in apparent drug poisonings.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
-
Stanley Park Easter Train will include accessible car, park board confirms
The Stanley Park Easter Train will include an accessible car for children in wheelchairs, the Vancouver Park Board confirmed Friday.
Montreal
-
Brian Mulroney, the last conservative prime minister to taste major victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
-
Minority groups in Quebec should be concerned after Bill 21 ruling, says anglo group
While some celebrated after Bill 21 was upheld on Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal decision sparked concern for minority groups in the province.
-
Quebec premier reassures Kahnawake, Chateauguay residents after creek-polluting oil spill
Quebec Premier François Legault sought to reassure the residents of Châteauguay and Kahnawake following a spill of petroleum products into a creek on the border of the city and the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.
Atlantic
-
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
-
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents frustrated over flooding
Many residents in Sussex, N.B., are grappling with flood damages.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.