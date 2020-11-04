Advertisement
These are the latest COVID-19 exposure advisories for Regina, Yorkton
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:42AM CST
Seminar Kibir, health lab technician prepares chemicals to process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
REGINA -- These are the most recent COVID-19 potential exposures issued for Regina and Yorkton on Wednesday:
REGINA
October 23 to November 1 inclusive
- Madni Islamic Center and Mosque, 639 Pasqua Street, no times identified
October 25
- West 49, Cornwall Centre location, 5 to 8 p.m.
October 26
- Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 29
- Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua Street N, 6 a.m. to 12 noon
October 30
- University of Regina Education Building (first floor, common area close to Riddell Centre), 3737 Wascana Parkway, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Home Depot, 1867 Victoria Avenue East, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
October 31
- Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue E, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
YORKTON
October 28
- Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Avenue, 7 to 9 p.m.
October 30
- Days Inn (swimming pool), 1 275 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.
November 1
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Touch of Asia, 14 Dracup Avenue N, 1 to 2 p.m.