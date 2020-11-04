REGINA -- These are the most recent COVID-19 potential exposures issued for Regina and Yorkton on Wednesday:

REGINA

October 23 to November 1 inclusive

  • Madni Islamic Center and Mosque, 639 Pasqua Street, no times identified

October 25

  • West 49, Cornwall Centre location, 5 to 8 p.m.

October 26

  • Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 29

  • Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua Street N, 6 a.m. to 12 noon

October 30

  • University of Regina Education Building (first floor, common area close to Riddell Centre), 3737 Wascana Parkway, 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Home Depot, 1867 Victoria Avenue East, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

October 31

  • Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue E, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

YORKTON

October 28

  • Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Avenue, 7 to 9 p.m.

October 30

  • Days Inn (swimming pool), 1 275 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.

November 1

  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9 to 9:30 a.m.
  • Touch of Asia, 14 Dracup Avenue N, 1 to 2 p.m.