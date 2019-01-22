

A third person has been charged in connection to a homicide in October.

Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, 21, died in hospital on Oct. 24, 2018. He was found injured in the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on the evening of Oct. 23 and later died of his injuries.

Kayle David George, 27, of Regina, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder. He made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.

Two others have already been charged in connection to Regina’s sixth homicide in 2018. Austin Thomas Yates, 22, and Desiree Morin-Jim, 18, are also facing second-degree murder charges.