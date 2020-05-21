This is when the province plans to move forward with phase three of its reopening plan
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 1:40PM CST
A restaurant in Toronto displays a "Take Out Only" sign on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
REGINA -- The government of Saskatchewan says it has set a target date of June 8 for phase three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.
Phase three includes restaurants, bars, gyms, childcare facilities and places of worship. Personal services that didn’t open in phase two can also open under the next phase.
Restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Personal services opening in phase three include:
- Estheticians
- Tattoo artists
- Make-up applicators
- Electrologists
- Manicurists
- Pedicurists
- Sun tanning parlours
- Facilities in which body piercing, bone grafting or scarification services are provided
- Other personal service facilities
The province says it will continue to update the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials, along with input from businesses and service providers.