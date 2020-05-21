REGINA -- The government of Saskatchewan says it has set a target date of June 8 for phase three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Phase three includes restaurants, bars, gyms, childcare facilities and places of worship. Personal services that didn’t open in phase two can also open under the next phase.

Restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Personal services opening in phase three include:

Estheticians

Tattoo artists

Make-up applicators

Electrologists

Manicurists

Pedicurists

Sun tanning parlours

Facilities in which body piercing, bone grafting or scarification services are provided

Other personal service facilities

The province says it will continue to update the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials, along with input from businesses and service providers.