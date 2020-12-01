REGINA -- Harold Martin decided to add a bit of magic to his neighbourhood this winter.

Martin, who has been sculpting for 15 years, created a unicorn out of snow on Elliot Street.

“Everybody says unicorns brings good luck and maybe that’s all we need. People just need a bit of good luck right now,” Martin said on Tuesday.

Every winter, when the snow falls, he gets busy carving beautiful works for his front lawn.

Martin said hundreds of people stop to look or take pictures of the sculptures.

He has only been able to sculpt the one unicorn, but plans to create a baby unicorn once the temperatures begin to drop.

“The weather hasn’t been cooperating so I tried to start the baby but had to stop,” he said. “Once the weather cools off I can re-do it, but until then I have to wait.”