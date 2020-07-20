REGINA -- An unstable building has caused part of 11th Avenue to close due to safety concerns.

The vacant building is located at the corner of 11th avenue and Toronto Street.

This weekend, Regina Fire and Protective Services were notified of integrity issues of the building. Officials said it was determined that the building was too unsafe for crews to enter.

One residence has been evacuated due to the instability of the building. Regina Fire said Mobile Crisis will be assisting this family.

Regina Fire has established a barrier around the building until it can be torn down.

Officials said its working with the owner of the building to have it torn down but did not give an estimated timeline of when that will be or when the street will be open again.

“If it were to collapse, those walls could budge out and with the debris flying around and stuff, it definitely is a safety hazard which is why the fencing is around,” Regina Fire and Protective Services, Deputy Chief, Neil Sundeen said. “We’ve asked people not to drive or get close to the area. There’s a collapse zone that has been established by our Fire Marshall who has determined the collapse zone. We’ve cornered off the area that could be effected.

Regina Fire is asking everyone to avoid the area due to the instability of the building and the dangers is presents.