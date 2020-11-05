REGINA -- Thom Collegiate will be closed until the end of next week, after “a number of students” tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Regina Public Schools.

Students who are considered close contacts of any of the cases will be contacted. The school board did not say exactly how many students had tested positive for COVID-19.

Remote learning will begin on Monday, Nov. 9 and Families will be contacted with further details, the release said.

The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16.

The closure follows two positive cases at the school earlier this week.

Any additional close contacts will be contacted directly by Public Health. Any staff students or school family members develop symptoms, the school board is asking them to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.