REGINA -- A second student at Thom Collegiate has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Regina Public Schools said on Tuesday that the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed them of the case.

Previously, one student at the school tested positive on Sunday.

Potential close contacts from the affected classes are now self-isolating until Nov. 14 and will be continuing their learning remotely, the school board said.

Thom Collegiate remains open for all other students.

Potential close contacts will be contacted directly by public health.

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres (six feet) of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.

If any staff, students or school family members show any symptoms, they are requested to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.