REGINA -- Two men are facing weapon charges and one woman was arrested after an investigation by the Regina Police Service.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a search warrant was executed by the SWAT team at a home in the 1200 block of Robinson St. Three guns were found in the home, and the two men were arrested and charged as a result. The female, 36-year-old Celeste Dawn Whitehawk, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

One of the men was arrested at the residence. The other, who left the home prior to the search, was arrested at a nearby traffic stop.

Forty-three-year-old Douglas James Fayant, is facing several charges, including multiple counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of schedule.

Forty-six-year-old Charles Dwayne Klasses is also facing several charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both men made their first court appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.