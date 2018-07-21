Three men were arrested in connection to a SWAT team search that was part of an investigation into possession of weapons and trafficking of drugs on the 1000 block of Wascana Street on Friday night.

59-year-old David Baldwin and 42-year-old Sheldon Rosebluff of Regina were both charged for failing to comply with a probation order. The third man, 37-year-old Brendan Starr, was charged with multiple offenses including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possessing methamphetamine, Ritalin and gabapentin.

Police executed a search warrant for the house and also found a semi-automatic rifle with various types of ammunition in the house.

The three men are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.