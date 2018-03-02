

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of three men accused of killing Reno Lee.

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore have all been found guilty of first-degree murder in Lee’s death. Bellegarde and Theodore were also found guilty of committing indignity to a human body. Gordon was found not guilty on that count.

Lee’s body was found in a rural area north of Balcarres in April of 2015.

The judge began charging the jury on Thursday night, explaining the first-degree murder charges for each of the three men. The jury was sequestered on Thursday night. They heard the final charge, in relation to indignity to a human body, on Friday morning. Deliberations began around 9:30 a.m. They deliberated for about nine hours before reaching the three guilty verdicts on Friday evening.