Three people are facing multiple charges after an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

On Friday around 11 a.m., Regina police received a report of a suspicious vehicle, police said in a press release. They attempted to make a traffic stop at Lorne Street and 8th Avenue, but the vehicle fled from police at a high speed.

Police shortly found the suspect vehicle abandoned in the 1000 block of Garnet Street and the three people in the vehicle fled on foot.

Police arrested all three suspects in the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

Jason Robert Scantlebury, 33, who is from Regina, is facing multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Dustin Grant Richard Sinkewitz of Regina, 29, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and forgery.

The third suspect, Mercedes Ashton Andrea Kitz of Regina, 27, has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on June 18 at 9:30 a.m.