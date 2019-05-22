

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking for information after five incidents involving guns took place in the city on Tuesday evening.

At around 10:40pm police were called to 14th Ave. and Reynolds St. for a robbery. A man was walking in the area when a suspect pulled up in a black F-150 with an extended cab. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he surrender personal items. The victim gave up his belongings and the suspect fled. The victim was not physically harmed.

At 10:51 police attended the hospital where a 29-year-old man had been shot. Police were able to determine that the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Montreal St. According to the victim, he was leaving a home when a black four-door truck stopped in the street. The suspect in the truck shot the victim and fled the area. The victims injuries are not life threatening.

At 10:53 police received a call of gunshots coming from a grey truck at Seventh Ave. and Retallack St. The witness was not willing to meet with police, and police did not find physical evidence of the incident.

At 11:06, near Second Ave. and Garnet St. a 38-year-old man was shot. The victim described a newer model grey Ford F-150 had stopped beside him. The suspect in the truck shot the victim and fled the scene. The victims injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

The last incident occurred around 11:08 when a 41-year-old victim was shot near Third Ave. and Athol St. The victim described a grey Ford F-150 with black stripes stopped beside the victim. The suspect shot the victim, and fled the area in the truck.

Police are investigating these incidents, and say that although these incidents appear to be related, that will still need to be determined as fact.

Anyone who has information, or video, or may have witnessed even part of any of these events, is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).