Toasted Beef and Mushroom Panini

What a great way to make a delicious lunch with leftover pot roast or roast beef. Feel free to make this sammie with pieces of chicken, turkey or pork.

Makes about 4 sandwiches

Leftover roast beef or pot roast, shredded into small pieces

Caramelized Onions

2 medium onions, sliced

Oil, for frying

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt, for seasoning

Mushroom-Pepper Mixture

4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 tbsp butter

1 cup diced green pepper

½ package Garlic and Fine Herb Boursin cheese

Garlic Butter

¼ cup melted butter

1 clove garlic, minced

Thin slices of cheddar cheese

Sliced dill pickles

Mayonnaise, for spreading

Sliced bread

Caramelized Onions: In a skillet over medium heat, lightly brown the onions in a few tablespoons of oil (they should be moist and not crispy). Season with salt and add the balsamic vinegar. Stir and remove from the heat.

Mushroom-Pepper Mix: In another skillet, cook the mushrooms and the green pepper together until all the moisture has cooked off the mushrooms. Season with salt and add the boursin cheese. Stir to melt and coat the vegetables well. Remove from heat.

Garlic Butter: Add the minced garlic to the melted butter and stir. Set aside.

Preheat panini grill to 350F, or heat a skillet over medium heat.

Assembly: Lay one slice of bread on a board. Spread with mayonnaise. Top with slices of cheddar cheese, then the beef and then the dill pickles. Scatter over some caramelized onions and then a heaping spoonful or two of the mushroom pepper mix. Top with a slice of bread.

Brush the outside of the sandwich with the garlic butter and grill until the toasty on both sides and the inside is oozy and the cheese has melted. Remove to a cutting board. Slice in half crosswise and place on a serving plate. Enjoy!