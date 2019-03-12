

CTV Regina





According to the eHealth Saskatchewan, the most popular baby names in Saskatchewan last year were Olivia and Liam for girls and boys, respectively.

There were 84 baby boys named Liam and 69 girls named Olivia.

This marks the ninth year in a row Liam has sat at the number one spot for boys, while Olivia was the most popular girl name for the second straight year.

The second most popular name for girls was Emma, with 62 babies given the name.

Runner-up for boy names was Oliver, with a total of 61 new Olivers in Saskatchewan born in 2018.

The list of the top 20 names also includes some new additions in both the boys and girls sides like Ryker, Emmett, Elijah, Ellie, and Ivy.

The government has released the most popular baby names list annually since 2008.