PENSE -- The Town of Pense is facing around $300,000 worth of renovations for its hockey rink, and is turning to Kraft Hockeyville to help raise funds.

In the town of around 500 people, the aging Pense Memorial Rink is the heart of the community.

"It's southern Saskatchewan, it's a small town, there are not a lot of places to go in the winter time. You can come up here anytime, find a friend, have a cup of coffee. There's always people on the ice," said Graeme Crosbie, a board member at the Pense rink.

The rink was constructed 30 years ago after the town’s original arena was destroyed in a fire. But now the aging infrastructure is causing some pricy issues for the town.

“We're trying to raise money to replace the brine piping system underneath the ice here. It's 30 years old and it's passed its warranty,” said Crosbie.

The community that wins Kraft Hockeyville receives $250,000 and a chance to host an NHL game. The money would not just help with renovations, but it would also help the community keep costs down across the board at the rink.

"If we want to keep everything affordable in our communities for ice rental fees, curling, you name it. It's definitely needed,” said Leah Barnard, a hockey parent from Pense.

The town is looking for a spot amongst the top four communities, but it is also vying to become the first from Saskatchewan to win the whole contest.

“It seems kind of crazy that no one from Saskatchewan has ever won, considering the quality of hockey players we churn out. So we're asking for the whole of the province to get behind our bid and help us out," said Crosbie.

Nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2020 are open on the contest website until February 9. You can help the town out