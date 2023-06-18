Townhouse flare up under investigation: Regina fire

Fire trucks were on scene at an east Regina townhouse after a small fire was reported.

Sunday morning saw units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) respond to a blaze on the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

One person was forced to leave their home along with their pet.

The fire was contained to just one unit, according to RFPS.

Regina police also responded in support of the firefighters.

The incident will be under investigation.