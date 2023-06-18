Townhouse flare up under investigation: Regina fire

An incident on the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue East saw a large firefighter response Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Liam Waite) An incident on the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue East saw a large firefighter response Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Liam Waite)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges

On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.

The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says

The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener