Regina

    • Traffic blitz sees hundreds of tickets issued around Regina

    Regina police as well as other agencies were involved in a two day traffic blitz recently. (Courtesy: X/Regina Police) Regina police as well as other agencies were involved in a two day traffic blitz recently. (Courtesy: X/Regina Police)

    Traffic police around Regina issued 305 tickets in a traffic blitz this past week.

    The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, led to officers issuing 116 tickets for speeding, 30 for distracted driving and 29 seatbelt violations, according to a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

    As part of the effort, officers also conducted 28 inspections on commercial vehicles, 12 car seat checks as well as 142 warnings.

    Officers conducted the blitz over two days, from Sept. 26 to 27, and included various locations in and around the city.

    Members of Regina police, RCMP, highway patrol, as well as Canadian National and Canadian Pacific police took part in the operation.

