Traffic restrictions lifted on Highway 1 following crash near Swift Current

A lane on Highway 1 at Webb closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving two vehicles.

Police cleared from the scene and traffic restrictions were lifted as of 6:15 p.m., according to RCMP.

The crash resulted in injuries, according to a news release from RCMP.

Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane and delays were expected.

Officers were on the scene investigating along with a collision analyst, police said.

Webb is located roughly 35 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.