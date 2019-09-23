

CTV News Regina





The second degree murder trial got underway in Swift Current on Monday, for the 2016 murder of Logan Ring.

Ring, 21, was found dead in a Saskatchewan landing Provincial Park parking lot in November 2016.

Colin Perrault turned himself in to Swift Current RCMP in October 2017 and was charged with second-degree murder. Four others were charged within a week for their part in Ring's death.

The trial for Perrault is scheduled to last three weeks.