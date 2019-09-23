Trial for one of Logan Ring’s accused killer begins
The second degree murder trial got underway in Swift Current on Monday, for the 2016 murder of Logan Ring.
Ring, 21, was found dead in a Saskatchewan landing Provincial Park parking lot in November 2016.
Colin Perrault turned himself in to Swift Current RCMP in October 2017 and was charged with second-degree murder. Four others were charged within a week for their part in Ring's death.
The trial for Perrault is scheduled to last three weeks.