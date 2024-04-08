Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
Michael Gordon Jackson, 53, pleaded not guilty to abduction in contravention of a child custody order. He is representing himself for the two-week trial.
Each prospective juror was vetted by the court for potential biases or preconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates that were in place at the time of the charge.
Jackson was granted bail by the court in February 2023 after previously being denied bail.
The ordeal first began in November of 2021 when the child’s mother accused Jackson of refusing to return her after an allotted visit.
The child, who was seven at the time, and Jackson, were not found until Feb. 24, 2022, over three months later. RCMP located the pair inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C. with Jackson wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time.
Court documents released in the spring of 2022 showed that between Nov. 10, 2021 and Feb. 22, 2022, the mother, who has full custody of the pair’s child, only spoke with her on the phone once, on Nov. 21.
The child also did not attend school while she was with Jackson.
Her mother then flew to Vernon, B.C. after her child was found. By that time, the story had gained international attention.
An Amber Alert for the child was never issued because police said the situation did not meet the criteria.
However, RCMP and the child’s mother released a video calling for her safe return about one week before she was found by police.
--More details to come…
With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Allison Bamford.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
A total solar eclipse has crossed over parts of Canada, plunging Earth-bound audiences into a moment of darkness and shared celestial wonder.
WATCH 2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
-
Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building displaced after basement suite fire
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH
WATCH 2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
-
Partial solar eclipse passes over Manitoba
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
Edmonton
-
What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
-
Homicide unit investigating Monday afternoon shooting in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers is the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged in alleged sexual assault involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
WATCH
WATCH 2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
A total solar eclipse has crossed over parts of Canada, plunging Earth-bound audiences into a moment of darkness and shared celestial wonder.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES The Toronto Blue Jays play their home opener today. What to know
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
-
MUST WATCH
MUST WATCH Ontario couple ties the knot on eclipse day
An Ontario couple tied the knot on a beach the day of the eclipse to commemorate their love.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse moves across eastern Ontario
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Montreal
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Solar eclipse in Montreal: Starts at 2:15 p.m., totality at 3:27 p.m.
It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember. The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Jacques-Cartier bridge ramps to Parc Jean-Drapeau closed ahead of eclipse
As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal. Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.
Vancouver
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'horrific, cowardly' beating death of 78-year-old man
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
London
-
Brief totality reached for solar eclipse in Tillsonburg
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will began to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Solar Eclipse drives ridership on inaugural day of inter-community transit
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
Kitchener
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
-
6,819 students in Waterloo Region issued suspension orders for not having up-to-date vaccines
Suspension orders for 6,819 secondary school students have been issued by Region of Waterloo Public Health for not having up-to-date vaccine records.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
A total solar eclipse has crossed over parts of Canada, plunging Earth-bound audiences into a moment of darkness and shared celestial wonder.
Northern Ontario
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Sudbury considers building new $200M downtown arena
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
N.L.
-
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.