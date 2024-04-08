Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection

The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.

Michael Gordon Jackson, 53, pleaded not guilty to abduction in contravention of a child custody order. He is representing himself for the two-week trial.

Each prospective juror was vetted by the court for potential biases or preconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates that were in place at the time of the charge.

Jackson was granted bail by the court in February 2023 after previously being denied bail.

The ordeal first began in November of 2021 when the child’s mother accused Jackson of refusing to return her after an allotted visit.

The child, who was seven at the time, and Jackson, were not found until Feb. 24, 2022, over three months later. RCMP located the pair inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C. with Jackson wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time.

Court documents released in the spring of 2022 showed that between Nov. 10, 2021 and Feb. 22, 2022, the mother, who has full custody of the pair’s child, only spoke with her on the phone once, on Nov. 21.

The child also did not attend school while she was with Jackson.

Her mother then flew to Vernon, B.C. after her child was found. By that time, the story had gained international attention.

An Amber Alert for the child was never issued because police said the situation did not meet the criteria.

However, RCMP and the child’s mother released a video calling for her safe return about one week before she was found by police.

--More details to come…

With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Allison Bamford.