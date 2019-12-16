The judge-alone trial of a man charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl continued Monday at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina.

Phillip Lionel Levac, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, the court heard from the alleged victim – who cannot be identified due to a publication ban – who said she met the accused at the gym. She testified Levac was aware she was 14-years-old at the time.

Other testimonies so far have come from members of the Regina Police Service, Levac’s neighbour, and a witness who contacted the Regina Police Service after spotting Levac at the Lawson Aquatic Centre on April 15 of last year.

Levac was recognized from an RPS public advisory issued on Nov. 10, 2017 identifying him as a high risk sexual offender. It stated Levac had a history of violent sexual offences both as a youth and as an adult.

After further investigation, police attended Levac’s North Central residence on April 18 and placed him under arrest. The seized bedding was found to have DNA from both Levac and the alleged victim.

Two more RPS employees took the stand Monday morning, with the court hearing details of Levac’s communication with the young girl prior to the alleged assaults.

Although RPS has not yet been able to gain access to the content on Levac’s phone due to a six-digit passcode, a production order did provide phone records for both the accused’s and the alleged victim’s cellphones. A sergeant confirmed the records from the two phones agree with each other.

The phone records show Levac and the girl exchanged close to 430 messages between April 5 and 10, 2018. Of those messages, 229 were sent by Levac. 199 were sent by the alleged victim.

The records do not show any messages being exchanged on the days of the alleged assaults on April 12 and 15, but according to the sergeant, the records also do not have the ability to show communication that could have happened through social media apps.

A second RPS employee who works as a Technological Crime Technician said work is still being done on Levac’s cellphone in order to unlock it. The phone is currently in the possession of Cellebrite, a company specializing in data extraction and analysis of cellular devices.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.