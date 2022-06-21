Trial underway for former gymnastics coach at Court of Queen's Bench
The sexual assault trial of former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy began at Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday.
Dubroy is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, and sexual exploitation.
The charges are spread out over a six-year period from 2002 to 2008.
Dubroy attended court in person where the alleged victim and their mother testified.
Details of their testimony that might identify them cannot be reported because of a court imposed publication ban.
The alleged victim's mother told court how they felt betrayed by Dubroy's actions.
The alleged victim, who was 14-years-old at the time, described instances of inappropriate comments and touching during Dubroy’s tenure as a head coach at the gymnastics club.
They testified that some of the gymnasts kept a book of incidents recording what they felt was inappropriate.
The book was reportedly taken to a parent and presented to Dubroy, but the alleged victim said nothing came of it.
The alleged abuse was initially reported to police in 2018.
The defence has yet to question the alleged victim but they are expected to take the stand again on Wednesday.
The trial is expected to last for six days.
