

CTV News Regina with files from Gareth Dillistone





Motorists passing the Canada Post building on Saskatchewan Drive may have noticed a semi-truck stuck in a pit in the parking lot on Wednesday morning.

The truck has now been freed from the trench, which was dug into the parking lot to connect with a sewer line as part of a project to install new loading docks.

The pit had been filled with dirt and gravel, but recent rainfall softened it to the point the semi sunk in when driving over the filled-in trench.