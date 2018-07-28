Truck hauling lumber tips over on Victoria Ave.
A truck hauling lumber tipped over on Victoria Avenue on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 10:25AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 5:28PM CST
A truck carrying a load of lumber tipped over on Victoria Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the truck was turning east from Park Street when the load of lumber shifted, causing the truck to tip over.
Police are currently on scene investigating and traffic will be restricted east bound on Victoria Avenue until they conclude their investigation.
No injuries were reported in the accident.