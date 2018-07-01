

CTV Regina & The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Regina to celebrate Canada Day with Canadian Steel workers.

The Prime Minister met with steel workers from Evraz on Sunday afternoon, to remind the workers that the country is behind them.

"Glad to be here to remind everyone that Canadians stand up for each other. That's what we do and I'm glad to do it," said Trudeau.

Regina MP and Federal Minister of Public Safety, Ralph Goodale, also weighed in on the trade dispute, and hopes that Canada's new policies send a message to the United States.

"That we will not just be victims of American policy, that we're going to fight back. It is fair and measured response," said Goodale.

Evraz steel is a major Canadian supplier of large disametre pipe for the Noth American oil and gas industry.

Sunday morning, Trudeau met with workers at a major canning and food processing operation in Leamington, Ontario where the tomato paste used in French's ketchup is made. Both industries are at the centre of the current trade dispute with the United States.

Trudeau's counter-tariffs take effect today -- a month after the Trump administration slapped duties on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Canada and other allies.

Canada's response includes imposing $16.6 billion worth of tariffs on a long list of consumer products that come from a wide range of sectors -- from beer kegs, to ballpoint pens, to ketchup.

On Friday Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone, reiterating that Canada has had "no choice" but to take countermeasures against the U.S. tariffs.

CTV’s Wayne Mantyka was tweeting live from the meeting.