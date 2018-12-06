

CTV Regina





Two people are in custody after police say they were involved in a hit-and-run and led Regina police and RCMP on a chase outside of the city on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say an officer at the Regina General Hospital for another call saw a white Ford truck driving quickly through the area. According to police, the truck hit a pedestrian and drove away. The 72-year-old man was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Regina police say they learned the truck was stolen from a garage earlier that night, and that it was allegedly involved in another collision with a traffic sign at 13th Avenue and Broad Street earlier on Wednesday night.

Officers found the truck again around 9:20 p.m. near Rae Street and Second Avenue North. There was a man driving and a woman in the vehicle. Police say at one point, the man pointed a shotgun at one of the officers. The suspects fled from police and travelled out of the city heading east. Regina police say they reached out to the RCMP, who eventually arrested the two suspects outside of Regina.

The RCMP says the stolen truck was involved in another incident on Pasqua First Nation, where a man was assaulted with a gun in his home. The suspects then stole a second truck and drove away. The first stolen vehicle was abandoned on Pasqua First Nation and the second vehicle was found driving on Muscowpetung First Nation. The RCMP pursued that truck, but was called off as the suspects drove into the town of Edenwold. The truck ran out of gas near Balgonie on Highway 46. The woman was arrested at the scene and the man fled on foot. Officers had to use a Taser and bear spray, and were able to take the man into custody.

The 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman are facing multiple charges from both Regina police and RCMP.