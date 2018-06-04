

CTV Regina





Two people have died after a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.

Moose Jaw RCMP were called to Highway 1 west of Parkbeg around 2:15 p.m. after a pickup truck with five people inside rolled and ended up in a ditch.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two other people and the driver were taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed until 3:30 p.m. and traffic restrictions were in place until early Monday morning.

Parkbeg is about 134 kilometres west of Regina.