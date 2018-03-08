

Two generations of the Muyres family have teamed up for Saskatchewan at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier.

The family makes up three of the five members of Saskatchewan’s team Laycock. Kirk and Dallan play on the front end, while their father Lyle coaches the team.

Back in the 1980’s, it was a full Muyres roster. The team wore the green jackets at the 1986 Brier in Ontario. The boys from Saint Gregor were third in the round robin, but lost in a tie breaker to British Columbia.

“It was actually a very challenging time for us,” Lyle, who was the team’s skip in 1986, said. “We went in there with very, very high expectations. We felt like we were going to win.”

After the fourth-place finish, the team kept trying to get back to the Brier. But in 1994, the team received tragic news.

“We were clicking along really good and Craid was diagnosed with cancer,” Lyle said. “We played a few years waiting for him, thinking he was always going to get better. But, he never did. It was a cancer he was supposed to have a chance of winning and he didn’t. We had curled together so long and really the fun had come out of the game after that for us.”

The other brothers eventually decided to step away from the sport. But, Lyle decided to wear a new hat and start coaching his sons.

“I remember when I used to always just love looking at his stuff from the past,” Kirk said. “He always used to say, ‘Kirk, you have to go make your own memories.’”

Kirk and Dallan have now made names for themselves, playing in four Briers together. They will always hold on to the lessons they learned from their uncles.

“It was something maybe a bit stronger than a team bond, it was a brother bond,” Dallan said.

“Sometimes we butt heads and get a little mad at each other, but at the end of the day we come off the ice and we’re still brothers, we’re still family, we still love each other more than anyone,” Kirk said. “That’s really what he made sure he instilled in us as we started playing together.”

The playoffs at the Brier will begin on Saturday.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Claire Hanna